Hepatitis unmasked: Breaking the silence on a silent killer

Health News of Thursday, 3 August 2023

Source: dr. divine kabutey agyemang lardey

Prevention is the key, knowledge is the power, and together we can defeat hepatitis. We at Inspire Them Foundation are ready for the fight against hepatitis. Are you ready too?



Hepatitis is a term that refers to inflammation of the liver. It can be caused by various factors, including viral infections, alcohol consumption, certain medications, autoimmune diseases, and toxins. The most common types of hepatitis are viral hepatitis, which is caused by specific viruses, including hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E.



Viral hepatitis can range from mild to severe and can have acute or chronic forms. Hepatitis A and E are typically acute and transmitted through contaminated food or water. Hepatitis B, C, and D can become chronic and are primarily transmitted through contact with infected blood or body fluids, such as through sexual contact, sharing needles, or from mother to child during

childbirth.



Among the different types of hepatitis, hepatitis B and C are considered to be more likely to lead to chronic infection and potentially serious complications, including liver cirrhosis and liver cancer. These complications can be life-threatening if left untreated. Hepatitis B and C are responsible for the majority of cases of chronic hepatitis and related deaths worldwide.



Various types of hepatitis have different causes. Here are the common causes for each type:



Hepatitis A (HAV): It is caused by the hepatitis A virus, which is typically transmitted through consuming contaminated food or water or through close contact with an infected person’s feces.



Hepatitis B (HBV): It is caused by the hepatitis B virus, which is primarily transmitted through contact with infected blood, semen, or other body fluids. This can occur through sexual contact, sharing needles or syringes, or from an infected mother to her baby during childbirth.



Hepatitis C (HCV): It is caused by the hepatitis C virus, which is primarily transmitted through contact with infected blood. This can occur through sharing needles or other drug paraphernalia, receiving contaminated blood transfusions or organ transplants (prior to screening), or through less common routes such as sexual transmission or from an infected mother to her baby during childbirth.



Hepatitis D (HDV): It is caused by the hepatitis D virus, which can only infect individuals who are already infected with hepatitis B. HDV is transmitted through contact with infected blood or other body fluids.



Hepatitis E (HEV): It is caused by the hepatitis E virus and is primarily transmitted through consuming contaminated food or water, particularly in areas with poor sanitation.



In addition to viral causes, hepatitis can also be caused by other factors, such as excessive alcohol consumption (alcoholic hepatitis), certain medications, toxins, autoimmune conditions, or metabolic disorders. It’s important to note that the modes of transmission and risk factors for each type of hepatitis can vary, and preventive measures, including vaccination, safe sex practices, and avoiding sharing needles, can help reduce the risk of infection.



Hepatitis B is a major global health problem, with approximately 257 million people living with chronic hepatitis B infection. It is a leading cause of liver cancer and accounts for more than 800,000 deaths each year. Acute hepatitis B refers to a short-term infection of the liver caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV). It can range in severity from mild to severe.



Most adults who contract acute hepatitis B will recover completely within a few months without any long-term complications. However, some individuals, particularly infants and young children, may develop a chronic infection. Chronic hepatitis B occurs when the hepatitis B virus persists in the body for

more than six months. It is estimated that around 90% of infants infected with HBV at birth and about 25% to 30% of children infected between the ages of one and five will develop chronic hepatitis B.



In contrast, only about 5% to 10% of adults who become infected with HBV will

develop chronic infection. Chronic hepatitis B can lead to long-term liver damage, such as cirrhosis (scarring of the liver) or liver cancer. However, not all individuals with chronic hepatitis B will experience these complications.



The risk of developing severe liver disease is influenced by several factors, including age at infection, sex, immune response, and co-existing medical

conditions. Treatment for chronic hepatitis B typically involves antiviral medications that help suppress the virus and reduce liver inflammation. The goal of treatment is to prevent or slow the progression of liver disease and reduce the risk of complications.



Regular monitoring of liver function, viral load, and other markers is essential to assess the effectiveness of treatment and make any necessary adjustments. It is important for individuals with chronic hepatitis B to receive ongoing medical care and follow-up, as well as take steps to prevent transmission of the

virus to others. Vaccination against hepatitis B is also recommended for individuals who are at risk of exposure to the virus.



Hepatitis C is another significant health concern, with an estimated 71 million people living with chronic hepatitis C infection worldwide. It can lead to chronic liver disease, cirrhosis, and liver cancer. Hepatitis C-related deaths reached 400,000 annually.



It is important to note that while hepatitis B and C have the potential for serious complications, timely diagnosis, appropriate medical management, and access to treatment can significantly reduce the risk of progression to advanced liver disease. Vaccination against hepatitis B is also available and highly effective in preventing infection.



It is crucial for individuals at risk or with

suspected exposure to any type of hepatitis to seek medical attention for proper diagnosis, treatment, and management to prevent the progression of the disease and associated complications. Depending on the specific type and cause, treatment options vary for different types of hepatitis.



Hepatitis A: There is no specific treatment for hepatitis A. Most people recover on their own within a few weeks or months with rest, proper nutrition, and avoiding alcohol.



Hepatitis B: Acute hepatitis B may not require specific treatment, but chronic hepatitis B may require long-term management. Antiviral medications can help suppress the virus and reduce liver damage. Regular monitoring of liver function and viral load is important.



Hepatitis C: Chronic hepatitis C can be treated with antiviral medications known as direct- acting antivirals (DAAs). These medications have a high cure rate and can eliminate the virus from the body. Treatment duration and specific medications depend on the genotype of the virus and other factors.



Hepatitis D: There is no specific antiviral treatment for hepatitis D. However, treating concurrent hepatitis B infection may help manage hepatitis D.



Hepatitis E: Most cases of hepatitis E resolve on their own without specific treatment.



Supportive care, such as rest, hydration, and avoiding alcohol, is recommended.

In addition to antiviral medications, lifestyle changes such as avoiding alcohol, maintaining a healthy diet, and regular exercise can help manage hepatitis and support liver health. It is important to consult with a healthcare professional to determine the most appropriate treatment plan based on the specific type and stage of hepatitis.



In conclusion, it is clear that hepatitis is a significant global health challenge that affects millions of people worldwide. However, we must remember that it is a preventable and treatable disease.



By raising awareness, promoting vaccination, practicing safe behaviors, and ensuring access to testing and treatment, we can make a difference in the fight against hepatitis. Let us come together as individuals, communities, and nations to join hands in ending the spread of hepatitis. Together, we can eliminate the stigma associated with this disease and provide support and care for those affected. By working together, we can create a world where hepatitis is no longer a threat to our health and well-being.



So, let us take action today. Let us educate ourselves and others, advocate for better policies and resources, and stand in solidarity with those affected by hepatitis. Together, we can make a lasting impact and bring an end to the burden of hepatitis once and for all.



Let us continue this important journey towards a hepatitis-free future.