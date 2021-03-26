Hepa Plus CEO graduates from KNUST

Regional News of Friday, 26 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Chief Executive Officer for EBENAGE Herbal Production and Consult Ebenezer Agyemang, the brain behind the much talked about herbal medicine HEPA PLUS Mixture has received a Masters award from authorities at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



The Masters in Public Health (Occupational and Environmental and Safety) is from the College of Health Sciences of the University.



He received it at the university’s special 2021 congregation.



Ebenezer Agyemang received the academic honor after years of studies in the above field to broaden his scope of knowledge in health and heighten his efforts to address broad issues affecting the health and well-being of individuals.

Speaking in an interview with 3news.com, he said that his outfit is poised towards ensuring that education on public health is made accessible to all.