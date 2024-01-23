Henry Osei Akoto engages youth at Manhyia Palace over Wontumi’s insults at Asantehene

Regional News of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

A leading member of the National democratic Congress (NDC), Henry Osei Akoto, has held a meeting with some youth groups at the Manhyia Palace over the recent insult by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Wontumi, at the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



In the meeting with one of the groups, the NDC member challenged the youth to uphold and insist on the stance of the Asantehene that Chairman Wontumi must appear before the leaders of Manhyia for interrogation.



This comes after the owner of Wontumi Radio and TV, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, made some derogatory comments against the Asantehene, for which the chiefs have called on the Asantehene to suspend the operation of Wontumi Radio and TV if the regional chairman does not appear before them in the palace.



In a bid to ensure that Wontumi faces the consequences of his actions, Henry Osei Akoto visited the Manhyia Palace, to engage the youth groups and urge them to stand by the Asantehene and demand justice.



“We cannot sit here for someone to treat the Asanteman this way. I am saying that wherever Wontumi is, we will bring him out. Let the Asante kingdom be of concern to you. I was in the Eastern Region but I am here today and the people in that region say they are observing us. They are watching what we are going to do today and if we don't do it well, people will have the right to tell us what they want,” he said



He also said that Wontumi was not the only one who had spoken ill of the Asanteman, and that there were others like Twene Jonas, who had also insulted the Asantehene and the chiefs on social media.



He said that such people should not be tolerated, and that they should be dealt with accordingly.



“When we have Twene Jonas and the others speak ill of us, are we saying that is what we want as a region? If we don't like it, should we allow Wontumi to also come out to say just anything?” he asked the group”



