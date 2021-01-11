Regional News of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Help me else I’ll die – Single mother appeals for help to undergo surgery

Evelyn Boadie is appealing for support to undergo surgery

A 40-year-old single mother of two, Madam Evelyn Boadie who is suffering from heart disease is appealing to the general public to assist her to raise an amount of GH¢50,000 for surgery at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.



Speaking to Kasapa FM News Yaw Boagyan, the woman who resides in Agona Ekwamkrom Dunkwa in the Agona West District of the Central Region, disclosed that the sickness started three years ago but got worse recently.



“I am suffering and I can’t sleep, I can’t eat, my husband has abandoned me since the sickness started, he has stopped visiting me and my children. Due to my situation, all my loved ones have abandoned me,” she said.



“The disease has left my stomach swelling and according to the doctor’s report, there is water around my heart which has widened the heart. So I am appealing to the general public to come to my aid to raise the amount for my surgery.”



Madam Evelyn Boadie added that she thought she was pregnant when the disease started, but upon several check-ups, she got to know that she was not, only for subsequent tests to confirm that she had contracted heart disease.



She appealed to government officials, Philanthropists, NGOs, and the general public to assist her to raise 50,000 cedis for her surgery else she will die prematurely.



Her mother, Comfort Agyere in adding her voice to the appeal said, all their monies have been exhausted since the disease started.



“As at now what we’ll eat daily has become a problem for the family, we sometimes sleep without eating, as school is about to reopen we don’t know how we are going to provide for the children to go to school. No money to buy books, uniform. We are really burdened.”