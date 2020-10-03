General News of Saturday, 3 October 2020

Source: Starr FM

Help gov't streamline land administration - Akufo-Addo to chiefs

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo greeting the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Pani

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on chiefs in the Eastern region to contribute their quota in streamlining the land administration in the country.



The president made the call when he visited his hometown Kyebu as he continues his Eastern regional campaign tour to cement his core support base and also account for his stewardship.



Addressing the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, he asked for the traditional leaders to provide wise direction in dealing with issues that affect the nation’s development.



He said “again, the national house of chiefs together with the chieftaincy ministry in order to reduce conflicts and establish areas of customary jurisdiction and allegiance has denialited traditional areas. In so saying, issues of land administration continue to be major problems bedevilling the development of the economy mainly as a result of dishonesty in land dealings.”



“As trustees of lands on behalf of your people, I entreat you to help government streamline the administration of lands in the country leading to an efficient and well-functioning regime of tightening of boundaries and ownership tracing.”



The President indicated that the chieftaincy ministry has also instituted a program to have courses in chieftaincy development comprising lectures, seminars, and other activities aimed at building the capacity of chiefs and all persons with interest in the chieftaincy institution.



“And I applaud this very progressive initiative,” he said.



“Eminent traditional rulers if we have ever doubted the ties that bond the various people that inhabit our lands, we need only take a look at our traditional rules and practices many of which transcend region sand traditional areas.”



He added that there might be different reasons assigned in different parts of the country for why “you cannot go to the farm on a Wednesday or Thursday or fish on a Tuesday or a Saturday. But there are rational and scientific reasons behind these traditional rules.”

