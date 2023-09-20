Heavy traffic gridlock on Accra-Nsawam road as wood sellers protest eviction

General News of Wednesday, 20 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vehicles traveling along the Nsawam road in Accra, specifically from Pokuase to Achimota on the N6 highway, experienced a significant traffic gridlock on Wednesday morning.



This unexpected congestion caused some frustration and delays for commuters heading to work, Graphic reports.



The N6 Highway serves as a vital link connecting Nsawam in the Eastern Region to Accra, passing through the Pokuase-Achimota corridor.



As of 9:30 am, the traffic gridlock remained severe, leading to confusion in the area.



Reports suggest that the landlady of the wood village situated along this stretch is attempting to evict wood sellers, with police presence to enforce the eviction.



However, the wood sellers are resisting the eviction, citing a lack of alternative accommodations.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/WA



