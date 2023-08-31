Heavy security presence at Adoagyiri after 2 persons were killed in gun related chieftaincy clash

Regional News of Thursday, 31 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Eastern Region



There is uneasy calm in Adoagyiri near Nsawam in the Eastern Region after bloody clashes between two royal families Tuesday evening.



The calm follows the deployment of heavily armed police personnel in the area.

Two persons were shot dead and several others were left with various degrees of injury in the clashes.



Report says supporters of Barima Adu Korkor lll had arrived from Kyebi after the new chief swore the oath of allegiance to the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin on Tuesday afternoon.



The team were having a procession close to the Palace of Barima Adu Korkor lll when supporters of the rival chief, Okoanadwo Afutu Dompreh accosted them in a gun battle and in the process, Richard Asirifi was shot in the chest, killing him instantly.



Richard Asirifi believed to be 30 years of age was a part of the entourage of the newly installed chief of Adoagyiri Barima Adu Korkor lll.



The other whose identity is not immediately known died later at the Nsawam Government hospital.



Information available indicates that Odehye Asirifi is a cousin of Barima Adu Korkor lll.



Several others were injured during the incident, including one Daniel Okyere, who is feared to have lost his right eye.



James Afekye and Emmanuel Adu also sustained various degrees of injury and are on admission at the Nsawam government hospital.



Last night’s incident brings to two persons shot and killed in two months in connection to the chieftaincy impasse in Adoagyiri.



State Secretary of the Akyem Abuakwa State, Mr. D. M. Ofori Atta disclosed to the media that the Nsawam District Police commander cannot be exonerated from the clash that resulted in the death of Richard Asirifi and the injury of several others.



He said the police commander looked on while supporters of Barima Adu Korkor were being shot at but prevented them from defending themselves as required by law.



He added that the Nsawam District Police Commander failed to act on reports of threats against members of the Dwumana Royal family, leading to the murder of Odehyee Kwame Sarkodie.



According to D.M. Ofori Atta, the police have since failed to arrest and prosecute the culprit.



The Akyem Abuakwa State Secretary mentioned some people in the Tuesday shooting incident believed to be connected to Okoanadwo Afutu Dompre and called on the security agencies to take action.



D.M. mentioned one Barima Nana Arko Darko Frimpong, Nana Agyemang Kwame Anim, George Kofi Afrifa, Okyeame Boateng, and one Nana Amoako as people involved in the shooting incident on Tuesday.



He said Kofi Kurankye, driver of Okoanadwo Afutu Dompre, was seen brandishing the same weapon suspected to have been used for the murder of Odehyee Kwame Sarkodie.



D.M. Ofori Atta says, the continued attacks and killing of members of the Dwumana Royal family in Adoagyiri by people connected to Okoanadwo Afutu Dompreh may lead to reprisal attacks if the police continue to look on without bringing the perpetrators to book.