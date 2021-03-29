Heavy rainstorm pummels KpareKpare, displaces scores

Regional News of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: GNA

Heavy rainfall has rendered some residents of KpareKpare, a suburb of Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region homeless.



The late evening Friday downpour in the community was accompanied by strong winds that caused extensive damage to property, though there was no casualty.



Power supply to the community was affected, plunging the whole township into darkness, trees and buildings were not spared in the late evening rain that was brief.



The community also suffered from a rare storm, which was accompanied by winds that ravaged property.



Mawuli Ketor, Headteacher narrated the unfortunate incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the KpareKpare Junior High School structure pavilion raised by Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) and the primary block had their roofs ripped-up.



Many houses were affected and inhabitants had to run for safety as the rainwater soaked their clothing.



Moses Tia, a farmer and other individuals, whose houses were pulled down appealed to the government and NGOs to assist them since they lost almost everything.



Jacob Desiavor, Krachi East Municipal National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said they would visit the community on Monday to take the necessary records.



He appealed to residents, who were not affected by the rainstorm to help host the victims.