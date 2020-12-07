Politics of Monday, 7 December 2020

Heavy rains in Koforidua but voting still continues

play videoVoting continues at the Koforidua Nursing Training College

Heavy rains that started with a windstorm at 4:30 pm could not disrupt voting processes.



At the Koforidua Nursing Training College, for instance, the rains compelled the electoral officers to relocate from their original places of set up into a hall.



Fortunately, only about five voters were present to cast their votes and that did not put any pressure on the EC officers.



The rain is still falling heavily as of 4:50 pm.



