Heavy downpour displaces over 100 people in Yeji

Regional News of Saturday, 9 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Bono East



More than one hundred people have reportedly been displaced in Yeji in the Pru East District of the Bono East Region following torrential rainfall in the community.



The torrential rainfall flooded suburbs in the VRA Electoral Area displacing many people and destroying several properties in the process.



Some of the affected residents in areas such as Cherepo and Kataapeingy Quarters bemoaned that they have been compelled to seek refuge with friends and relatives until the water level subsides.



“I have been displaced following the torrential rains so I am now staying with a friend hoping that the situation will go back to normal so that I can go back to my place”, John Kuma disclosed.



Christiana Awo lamented that she is still counting her losses as the flooding has greatly affected her by submerging her properties.



“The floods have affected me badly as all my properties in my room were submerged so as I speak, I am counting my losses”, she said.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, the Assembly Member for the VRA Electoral Area, Augustine

Mahama described the floods in the area as perennial which has attracted no response from the Assembly despite several reports.



“It is a perennial problem but all the reports to the assembly have yielded no results because the assembly says it lacks the financial strength to construct drains to deal with the flood in the area”.



Meanwhile, independent checks by GhanaWeb indicate that NADMO officials who visited the scene to assess the extent of damage were driven away by some of the affected residents citing neglect whenever such cases occur.