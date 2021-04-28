Health facilities in Ashanti asked to tighten security in mortuaries

Regional News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: GNA

Health facilities in the Ashanti Region have been directed to strengthen security in their mortuaries in the wake of missing body parts at a hospital in the Volta Region.



This follows an alert issued by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Patrick Aboagye Kuma, to all Regional Directors of Health Services to take steps to address the phenomenon.



A letter issued by the Ashanti Regional Health Directorate to all heads of facilities in the region urged them to improve security in the mortuaries and the entire premises as directed by the Director-General.



The letter signed by Dr. Emmanuel Tinkorang, the Regional Director of Health Services implored the facility heads to strictly comply with the directive to avert such occurrences in the Region.



It would be recalled that two cases of missing body parts were reported at a hospital at Dzodze in the Ketu North Municipality.



Though the Ashanti region had not recorded any such incident, the correspondence was to alert the facilities to strengthen security in their mortuaries to prevent such incidents.