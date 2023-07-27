Headmaster of Aflao SHS appeals for bungalow

Regional News of Thursday, 27 July 2023

Source: Leo Nelson, Contributor

Shadrack Abiuw, the headmaster of Aflao Senior High School (SHS) has appealed for the construction of a headmaster's bungalow for the school.



In an interview with this reporter, Abiuw said the school lacked a place to house the headmaster, compelling him to convert one of the classrooms into a bedroom for himself.



"Since I resumed duty as headmaster of this school some few months ago, I had to improvise to get a place to lodge, I had to convert one of the classrooms into a bedroom for lack of accommodation, I do not have a permanent accommodation here in Aflao and so I am managing with one student mattress and a plastic table and chair I use as my study," he lamented.



He appealed to the Ketu South Municipal Assembly to as a matter of urgency assist the school with at least a headmaster's bungalow in the mean time "whiles we work towards additional accommodation for the teachers in the future."



The Aflao Senior High School is one of the many day ( E-block) schools built by the Mahama led National Democratic Congress (NDC) government prior to exiting power in 2017.



The intent was to augment the shortfall in the boarding schools across the country.



The school sparked controversy after President Akufo-Addo jokingly asked Torgbi Amenya Fiti V, Paramount Chief of the Aflao Traditional Area to complete the project if he felt strongly about the seeming delay in the construction works.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) government however completed the project and the President personally commissioned it in September, 2022 for academic work to commence.



The school had since admitted it's second batch of students who were currently pursuing various courses under the second cycle educational curriculum.