'He will soon crush!' - Mahama's aide on Bawumia's inordinate presidential ambition

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, an aide to former president John Dramani Mahama has described Vice President Mahamamudu Bawumia as a man destined to crush politically.



Bawah Mogtari likened the words of Bawumia in opposition as 'poetry and propaganda' but his words in government as prose.



Reacting to a video in which Bawumia is slating the National Democratic Congress at a campaign rally in Kumawu, she observed that Bawumia was being pushed by an inordinate presidential ambition but that he will soon crush.



"You campaign in poetry and propaganda and govern in prose, and it is apparent that Dr.Bawumia is being pushed by an inordinate ambition to become president!! He will soon crush!" she captioned a May 22, 2023 tweet.



Bawumia is seen as one of the top three presidential flagbearer hopefuls in the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The other two are Alan Kyerematen, a former trade minister and Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong. A two-level primary is expected to end later this year with the election of a flagbearer for the 2024 elections.



The winner will face former president John Dramani Mahama who was elected NDC flagbearer after the party's May 13, 2023 primary.



