General News of Friday, 17 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

‘He did nothing wrong’ - Obiri Boahen defends Nana B’s visit to senior high school

Deputy General Secretary of NPP, Nana Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party, Nana Obiri Boahen, has said the party’s Youth Organizer did not err in visiting a Senior High School where voters registration had been going on.



Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as ‘Nana B’, has courted condemnation from a section of the public after reports that he had visited some senior high school students in a classroom despite a government directive that no outsider including parents should be allowed to visit students.



Viral images show him interacting with the students despite a government directive against that.



Already, Deputy Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Adutwum, has said the Education Ministry will take action against the Youth Organizer for his action.



The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has also condemned Nana B over the matter, claiming that the NPP Youth Organizer has put the lives of students he interacted with in danger.



However, speaking to GhanaWeb on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, Nana Obiri Boahen said the attacks against the NPP Youth Organizer are unwarranted.



“In my candid opinion, I don’t see anything wrong with that. I don’t think that he erred. We are not doing politics of sincerity in this country,” he told GhanaWeb in a phone interview.



According to him, Nana B visited the registration centres on the Senior High School campuses to monitor the registration process, revealing that he too visited a number of schools in the Eastern Region for the same purpose.



He argued that because Nana B was a popular person, the students most likely would be the ones fraternizing with the NPP Youth Organizer.



According to him, it would be inappropriate for Nana B to ignore the cheers of the students who may be showing their excitement after seeing their role model.



“Dishonesty and insincerity in our politics is the reason the matter is still making headlines,” he stressed.



Asked if the party will likely take punitive action against the NPP Youth Organizer, he said to best of his knowledge the matter has not been raised at the party level.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.