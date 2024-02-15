He collapsed in my hands - Ken Agyapong's son details final moments of Wofa KK

General News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

The Director of Television at Kencity Media, Kenneth Takyi Agyapong, has opened up about the final moments of Oman FM's presenter, Kwabena Kwakye, popularly known as Wofa KK.



According to him, Wofa KK collapsed in his arms while he was introducing a new staff member to him at the Oman FM studio on Wednesday, February 14, 2024



Narrating what transpired in a video shared on YouTube by Hidden Truth, the director, who is also the son of the Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong, said:



“I am often in the Master Control Room (MCR) during our morning shows. At the same time yesterday, I was in there when one of the staff, Freda, called to tell me that Madam wanted me to come to her office because there is a new lady hired to join the team. After the conversation with her, I was asked to show the new lady around, which I did. I took her to all the principal offices in Kencity Media.



“As we got to the Oman FM studio, Wofa and his team had gone for a breather so he [Wofa] was coming out of the studio. When we met, I told him that I hadn't seen him that morning because mostly, we come to the office around the same time. After finding out how he was doing, I introduced the new lady to him.



“… At the time I was doing the introduction, his head was down without a response. I repeated myself and this time he lifted his head and told me to hold him but he held me instead and fell unconscious in my hands,” he narrated.



Kenneth Agyapong added that when Wofa became unconscious, he quickly called for help to rush him to the hospital, but they encountered a lot of traffic on the way.



He said when they finally got to the hospital, it was too late.



“Going to the hospital, we went with two cars and with double hazard lights, we were able to make our way from the office area through to Okponglo. With the hazards on and the continued honking, nobody was willing to make way for us.



"I got out of the car, took off my footwear and ran through the middle of the road to ask the drivers to make way for us. Even with that, nobody was minding us.



“To be honest, yesterday, I got to know that some drivers are really wicked. I am saying that because if it were a Land Cruiser, they would have given way. Ours were two cars honking through just to get him to the hospital,” he narrated.



