Hawa Koomson spoke out of arrogance and ignorance – Deputy NDC Women Organizer

Politics of Thursday, 22 February 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Abigail Elorm Akwambea Mensah, a Deputy National Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has taken Mavis Hawa Koomson to the cleaners over the latter’s comments regarding rent in Ghana.



Koomson, the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, in an interview on Onua FM suggested that Ghanaians who are complaining about rent should go to Canada, and they would appreciate the cost of living in the country.



“People have been complaining that rent is expensive in Ghana. They should go to Canada. For a month, you pay over 2,000 Canadian dollars. That’s for a single room, not even a chamber and hall.



“Things are hard now, and there is a high cost of living everywhere, and when you compare Ghana to other countries, Ghana is doing far better,” Hawa Koomson said in an interview with Onua FM.



Reacting to her statement, the NDC official accused the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East of speaking out of arrogance and ignorance.



She also slammed her and the government, arguing that the NPP deceived Ghanaians in 2016 by promising to provide better leadership.



However, they have failed and rather worsened the plight of the people.



“The least such a government and its appointees can do is to be sensitive to the plight of ordinary voters and work towards improving living conditions even as they prepare to hand over political power in January 2025.



"The Minister in question’s latest utterance is not too surprising to many Ghanaians as it only adds up to a plethora of despicable comments made by her... over the last 7 years.



"It reflects the general mentality and character trait of this NPP government and it is evident in her latest appointment as Bawumia’s Campaign Coordinator for the Coastal Belt," she said in a press statement.