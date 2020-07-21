You are here: HomeNews2020 07 21Article 1012636

General News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Hawa Koomson incurs wrath of Ghanaians on social media after gun firing episode

Minister for Special Development Initiatives, Mavis Hawa Koomson


The Minister for Special Development Initiatives, Mavis Hawa Koomson has become the subject of scrutiny and debate on social media platforms after admitting that she unhesitantly fired warning shots at a registration centre in her constituency.

In an interaction with Adom TV, the minister who doubles as a Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East Constituency said she wielded a gun to the registration centre and fired when some men on motorbikes began to disrupt the EC’s registration process.

She said; “I’m a Member of Parliament, I need to protect myself. It was at dawn; my police escort had not started work yet. So that is a mechanism I have adopted in his absence…The lives of my people were in danger when the guys on motorbike came to the registration centre so I fired warning shots but I didn’t direct it to anyone,” she explained.

Aside that, Ms Koomson was also captured in a near brawl with another woman suspected to be a member of the opposition NDC.

However, some Ghanaians who appear unenthused about the Minister’s unconventional act have used their various social media platforms to air their sentiments.

While others have poured scorn and shamed the Minister, some just took the opportunity to compare her to other notable female personalities in politics.

One such tweet read; “We produce women with substance not thugs like Hawa Koomson. (Displayed picture of Marietta Brew, Hannah Tetteh and Prof Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman)”

“Stonebwoy didn't even pulled the trigger o, he was charged for just displaying a gun in public. Can a Court in Ghana today under Akufo Addo charge Hawa Koomson for shooting in a public place? If you're an NPP member, you're above the laws of Ghana. Let's Vote for change,” another tweet read.

Not only that, a greater number of people took the side of security analysts Adam Bonaa and Prof. Kwesi Aning to demanded her immediate dismissal as a Minister of State.

“Disgracefully, Akufo-Addo’s Minister for Special Initiatives, Hawa Koomson fired gunshots at a Registration center in Kasoa today. We demand her immediate dismissal and be arraigned before court for publicly displaying a gun. Akufo-Addo must show leadership this time,” one of the several tweets read.

