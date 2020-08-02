General News of Sunday, 2 August 2020

Source: My News GH

Having duplicate means EC’s biometric system is not functioning properly - Kofi Bentil

Senior Vice President of policy think tank, Imani Africa, Kofi Bentil

Senior Vice President of policy think tank, Imani Africa, Kofi Bentil has stated that the fact that the Electoral Commission of Ghana ( EC) has detected double registration( or duplicates) in their biometric system means that the system is not functioning properly, insisting that properly functioning biometric systems do not allow for double registration.



Mr Bentil lamented that even after spending some $100 million on the system, the EC is still unable to have a functioning biometric system.



For him, a working biometric system will automatically reject the same fingerprints for a second registration.



The Electoral Commission has revealed that it has discovered tens of thousands of duplicate information in its biometric system, and is taking steps to rid the system off the duplicated data.



But Mr Bentil who was not comviced took to Facebook to write: “EC says it has found duplicates in the registration and is about to clean them up???



"That is a story you tell to people who don’t know how biometric systems work!!!



"A properly functioning biometric system will clean itself up !! There won’t be duplicates!!!



"It’s like trying to set up an email with a name already taken. It won’t happen because the system won’t let you proceed."



"A working biometric system will reject the same fingerprint for second registration."



"Something is funny!! Remember we spent over $100 million on this? And it can’t function like a simple database registration system???” He argued on social media."





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.