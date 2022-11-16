'Have you contested an election before?' - 'Angry' Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu jabs Gabby

Politics of Wednesday, 16 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Suame, has questioned the basis on which Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko allegedly sponsored a candidate against him in the internal primaries of the governing NPP.



According to him, during the primaries, Gabby and some persons sponsored a candidate against him claiming that he will not contest the Suame seat again.



He said, the president - who was then worried about the development, wanted to fly to Kumasi in the night to speak to the delegates of the party about the need to vote for him as the NPP candidate for the Suame constituency.



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu explained on Kumasi-based Sompa FM that he had to assure the president that he is in control adding that eventually, the Gabby-sponsored candidate lost massively.



The Majority Leader wondered what the president's cousin holds against him to be repeatedly scheming against him.



"He wrote something for someone to go on his radio station [Asaase radio] and say that if I contest Suame seat again I will lose and that is why he is saying he won’t contest again. Gabby Otchere-Darko, have you contested an election before?" the Majority Leader asked.



"In 2016, these same people were hiding behind a candidate saying that if he wins the Suame primaries, he will lose the general election; then they sponsored a candidate against me and it didn’t work for them. I had the confidence of the President who, two days before the primaries said ‘no I want to come and speak to your [Suame] people’ but I told him to stop [because] I am in control of affairs…



"The President was very worried and he wanted to fly in the night to Suame but I had to tell him not to bother himself and God willing after the primaries those that Gabby Otchere-Darko and his people sponsored lost massively; their votes were not closer to what I had. I don’t know what Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko holds against me...," Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu stated.







But Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko in a reply said on his Facebook timeline, November 15, "I have never sponsored any candidate against the Majority Leader for the Suame seat.



"I would never do such a thing to a person I considered a strong loyalist even within the NPP."







PEN/SARA