Have faith in Ghana, there’s hope – Mahama assures international community

General News of Saturday, 28 January 2023

Source: myxyzonline.com

Former President, John Mahama has urged the international community, particularly investors not to lose hope in Ghana as a result of the self-inflicted economic mess, that threatens the stability of the country.



The former President, whose address before Chatham House in London on Friday captured how best Africa can rise, said one key concern is how to strengthen institutions of state to complement good governance.



He bemoaned Ghana’s current situation where key institutions like the EC have become an extension of the executive undermining the credibility of elections.



The former President, who commended CSOs for their advocacy, also urged the EU like other donor partners to help strengthen these institutions including the judiciary to restore confidence, particularly for the investment community.



John Mahama while Ghana’s case sounds pathetic, there is hope. He assured that, the next government will institute practical measures that will not only restore macroeconomic stability, but open opportunities for job creation.



He called on Europe to consider the African version of the Marshal plan to make available a pool of resources to tap into.



Mr. Mahama is a strong advocate for a resilient Africa that works strategically towards the attainment of the continent’s Agenda 2063 goals, is also a passionate believer in consolidating democracy.



