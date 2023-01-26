Haruna Iddrisu, others were outstanding leaders - Kofi Adams

General News of Thursday, 26 January 2023

The MP for Buem, Kofi Adams says the outgoing Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu and his deputies were not changed due to non-performance.



His comment follows series of agitations within the NDC after the changes in the Minority front in Parliament were announced by the party on Tuesday.



The NDC replaced Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, with the Ranking Member on the Finance Committee, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam.



The letter dated January 23, 2023, which was signed by the General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, and addressed to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, indicated that the MP for Ellembele, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, is now the Deputy Minority Leader, replacing the current Deputy Minority Leader, Dr James Klutse Avedzi.



The MP for Adaklu, Kwame Governs Agbodza, was named as the Minority Whip, replacing Asawase MP Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka.



However, the party’s leadership retained the positions of the incumbent First Deputy Minority Whip and MP for Banda, Ahmed Ibrahim, and the Second Deputy Whip and MP for Ada, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah.



But reacting to the controversies surrounding the development, Adams, a former National Organiser of the NDC, said the outgoing leaders performed better in the last six years but the changes had to happen because the political atmosphere has changed and demand new leaders.



“The fact of the changes of this leadership led by Haruna Iddrisu does not mean they were not performing. No. To the best of my knowledge, I will say they have done their maximum best,” Adams told Dwaboase host Prince Minkah on TV XYZ,



He said the party took the decision about its next project, the election 2024, saying the change was strategic towards the crucial elections.



Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has explained the rationale behind the change in leadership in the law-making chamber.



Johnson Asiedu Nketiah said election 2024 will be fought on the economy and thus the party had the obligation to put its best foot forward.



According to him, the party’s campaign message ahead of the polls will be heavy on the economy, hence the decision to reshuffle its leadership in Parliament.



Speaking on Tuesday, he said the skillsets of the new leadership will best propagate the message of the party in Parliament.



“The 2024 election is going to be fought around the economy, so the debate is basically going to be about the economy. So if you are a serious party fighting to win an election. You must put your best foot forward to win the debate,” he told Joy News.



