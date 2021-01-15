Politics of Friday, 15 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Haruna Idddisu tops Twitter trends as Parliament resumes sitting today

NDC Caucus Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu

NDC Parliament Caucus leader, Haruna Iddrisu is number 1 on Ghanaian top Twitter trends following the 8th Parliament’s sitting today.



The NDC leader is being hailed by some Ghanaians who are describing him as the best Parliamentarian Ghana has ever had.



They wrote:



“I've said and I'll say it again Haruna iddrisu is the best in the chamber now whether you like it not. I f you think he's not bringing someone let's debate it."



“Outstanding performance by our leader Hon. Haruna Iddrisu.

CONGRATULATIONS!!!!



“Haruna Iddrisu will be President after JM. I hear the Voltarians and ‘Otizians’ are taking steps to award him honorary kinship in their regions. He would be treated with respect, pride, and love. And he will be endorsed unanimously even before Congress.-It will surely happen.”



“NDC as a unit is a very cohesive one! You just give it to them. Haruna Iddrisu is an excellent leader and whipped his people to fall in line! What a man.”



Others were of the view that the Fomena MP’s decision to sit with NPP MP’s in Parliament does not make the NPP majority.



“Majority leader Haruna Iddrisu has spoken. Fomena MP announcing officially to do business with the NPP doesn't make him NPP. Besides, he is the 2nd deputy speaker and per the standing orders, two deputy speakers cannot come from the same "party. Parliament will be bae tomorrow,” a tweep wrote.



“Hon. Haruna Iddrisu and the entire NDC members of the house we salute your hard work, tenacity and resilience. Great leader by all standard,” said another.



Meanwhile, this is the first time the House will reconvene in the chamber after the 7th January’s chaos that saw legislators throw punches and destroy voting materials during the election of a Speaker.



Among other things, the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin will declare the majority in Parliament during its sitting today January 15, 2021.



Read the Twitter reactions below





I've said and I'll say it again haruna iddrisu is the best in the chamber now whether you like it not. I f you think he's not bring someone let's debate it — ???????????? (@citizenMuhammed) January 15, 2021