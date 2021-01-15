Haruna Idddisu tops Twitter trends as Parliament resumes sitting today

Politics of Friday, 15 January 2021
NDC Parliament Caucus leader, Haruna Iddrisu is number 1 on Ghanaian top Twitter trends following the 8th Parliament’s sitting today.
The NDC leader is being hailed by some Ghanaians who are describing him as the best Parliamentarian Ghana has ever had.
“I've said and I'll say it again Haruna iddrisu is the best in the chamber now whether you like it not. I f you think he's not bringing someone let's debate it."
“Outstanding performance by our leader Hon. Haruna Iddrisu.
“Haruna Iddrisu will be President after JM. I hear the Voltarians and ‘Otizians’ are taking steps to award him honorary kinship in their regions. He would be treated with respect, pride, and love. And he will be endorsed unanimously even before Congress.-It will surely happen.”
“NDC as a unit is a very cohesive one! You just give it to them. Haruna Iddrisu is an excellent leader and whipped his people to fall in line! What a man.”
Others were of the view that the Fomena MP’s decision to sit with NPP MP’s in Parliament does not make the NPP majority.
“Majority leader Haruna Iddrisu has spoken. Fomena MP announcing officially to do business with the NPP doesn't make him NPP. Besides, he is the 2nd deputy speaker and per the standing orders, two deputy speakers cannot come from the same "party. Parliament will be bae tomorrow,” a tweep wrote.
“Hon. Haruna Iddrisu and the entire NDC members of the house we salute your hard work, tenacity and resilience. Great leader by all standard,” said another.
Meanwhile, this is the first time the House will reconvene in the chamber after the 7th January’s chaos that saw legislators throw punches and destroy voting materials during the election of a Speaker.
Among other things, the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin will declare the majority in Parliament during its sitting today January 15, 2021.
NDC as a unit is a very cohesive one! You just give it to them. Haruna Iddrisu is an excellent leader and whipped his people to fall in line! What a man!— Etwienana Yaw Amaniampong Nkwantabisa Asante II (@theakyemmafia) January 7, 2021
Haruna Iddrisu will be President after JM. I hear the Voltarians and ‘Otizians’ are taking steps to award him honorary kinship in their regions. He would be treated with respect, pride and love. And he will be endorsed unanimously even before Congress.-It will surely happen.— yoni (@BluntMof) January 9, 2021
According to Captain (rtd) Nkrabeah Effah-Dartey, when it comes to the debates on the floor of the House, experienced people like Hon. Haruna Iddrisu and others in NDC are unmatched, hence, there is a need for NPP lawmakers to sharpen their debate skills to match them... pic.twitter.com/OC744Klvmb— Ekobor Emmanuel ???????????? (@brevity2020) January 11, 2021
Majority leader Haruna Iddrisu has spoken. Fomena MP announcing officially to do business with the NPP doesn't make him NPP. Besides, he is the 2nd deputy speaker and per the standing orders, two deputy speakers cannot come from same "party".— ojt. (@close_range_) January 14, 2021
Hon. Haruna Iddrisu and the entire NDC members of the house we salute your hard work, tenacity and resilience— Xssel Esq. ™® (@oheek1) January 7, 2021
I think Leader Haruna Iddrisu settled this debate yesterday when he intimated that his side does not really mind which side it sits in the House to work and indeed it does not change anything about the numbers anyway.— yoni (@BluntMof) January 15, 2021
I've said and I'll say it again haruna iddrisu is the best in the chamber now whether you like it not. I f you think he's not bring someone let's debate it— ???????????? (@citizenMuhammed) January 15, 2021
Dear Hon.Haruna Iddrisu, I’m super proud of you ???? You are indeed a confident leader ??— #iChooseJM (@JMbapeppy) January 7, 2021
Outstanding performance by our leader Hon. Haruna Iddrisu..— Nana Yaa Ayensu (@estherayensu1) January 8, 2021
The prophecy " if the EC is not ready to listen to the Minority, we are going back. She will come and meet us at parliament" I can't wait.— PRINCE HENRY KOFORIDUA ???????? (@tabi_henry) January 8, 2021
. Haruna Iddrisu is a Prophet.
Kudos to these two fine leaders of the NDC in Parliament: Haruna Iddrisu & Muntaka and the entire NDC MPs who remained resolute in the face of oppression. Bless you all pic.twitter.com/V61qyHChkn— Komla KOPITE (@qhomlah) January 7, 2021
Haruna Iddrisu is the best and most intelligent parliamentarian at the moment take it or leave it.— ???????????? (@citizenMuhammed) January 13, 2021
