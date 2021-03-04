General News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: GNA

Harriet Thompson appointed British High Commissioner to Ghana

Harriet Thompson is now the British High Commissioner to Ghana

Madam Harriet Thompson has been appointed the new British High Commissioner to Ghana and the non-resident British High Commissioner to Benin.



A statement issued by the United Kingdom (UK) Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, made available to the Ghana News Agency, said Madam Thompson would succeed Mr Iain Walker, who was going for another Diplomatic Service appointment.



It said Madam Thompson would take up her new appointment during summer, 2021.



