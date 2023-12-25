Hannah Asamoah submits forms to contest Agona East NPP Parliamentary primary

Politics of Monday, 25 December 2023

Source: GNA

Hannah Asamoah, the Agona East Constituency Chairperson of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has submitted her nomination forms to contest the upcoming Parliamentary primary.



The chairperson, also the former Youth Organizer of the constituency, was accompanied by scores of polling station executives and area coordinators to the Agona East Election office at Duakwa in the Central Region.



Addressing the supporters after the submission, Asamoah said she was overwhelmed by the support from the teeming members, some of who travelled from afar.



She expressed confidence and trust that their support would go a long way to assist her to win the primary and further recapture the parliamentary seat in 2024.



She called for unity and mutual understanding among the members, without which it would be difficult to achieve the aims and objectives of the party.



‘’I have not assumed the position of MP, but I have tried my best to provide jobs for the youth in the area of security, education, health and others,‘’ she said.



The chairperson assured of more jobs for the youth when she won the seat, saying the youth were the future leaders.



She called on the supporters to work extra hard to ensure a convincing win for the NPP in both the parliamentary and presidential elections next year.



Nana Kojo Frempong, the Chairman of the election committee, who received the form, advised the aspirant and her supporters to work as a team and reiterated the need for unity, peace and love within the rank and file in Agona East to ensure victory.