General News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Halt protocol arrangement in recruitment process into security – COP Bright Oduro

COP Bright Oduro, former Director General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID)

COP Bright Oduro, a former Director General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has called for the cancellation of the protocol arrangement in the recruitment process into the security.



He said the protocol process leads to a lot of problems for the security agencies hence, must stop.



Speaking on TV3 ahead of the State of the Nation Address on Tuesday March 9, he said “Training is very key. The way and manner we also put these protocols so we don’t do the necessary background checks



“So, recruitment is key. The protocol arrangement must stop.”



For his part, a senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana Business, Dr Lord Mensah has noted that although President Akufo-Addo implemented several good policies and pro-poor programmes in his first rem, the government was unable to translate the benefits into the pockets of the people.’



This, he said caused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) some votes in the 2020 general elections.



Dr Lord Mensah said also on TV3 on Tuesday ahead of the state of the nation address by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He said “The people themselves who were supposed to feel the economy did not.”



He added “That is clearly what we saw in the elections” where the government lost a lot of votes compared to the votes they got in the 2016 elections.



“It tells you that the indicators were looking good but the translation into the pocket of the people was a problem.



He further suggested that “we should look at government as a project in the first years and then you progress on it.



The president is expected to deliver the address at 2PM.



He is expected to touch on measures put in place to save the economy from the ravages of the coronavirus.