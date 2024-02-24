Hajia Abibata threatening to go independent will affect the party - Yendi NPP groups

Politics of Saturday, 24 February 2024

Source: Mumuni Yunus, Contributor

A coalition of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) youth groups in the Yendi Constituency of the Northern Region has called on the NPP parliamentary candidate, Hajia Abibata Shani Mahama to dismiss any intention to go independent if the party does not rerun its botched parliament primary.



The group said such a move would weaken the party and undermine its chances of winning in the 2024 general elections.



The call comes after supporters of the MASLOC boss warned that an independent candidate could emerge from the NPP in Yendi.



Addressing journalists in Yendi on Thursday, the Secretary of the coalition, Sumani Saaka Rafiu said that although some of its members support Hajia Abibata, they will abandon her if she breaks away from the NPP.



“We wish to make it clear that while some members of our coalition support Hajia Abibata, we as a collective group do not endorse or support the idea of fielding an independent candidate and we completely disassociate ourselves from it. Some of the members of our youth groups support Hajia Abibata because she’s NPP and we shall separate ways should she decide to embark on an independent ticket path. We are NPP," he said.



“We believe that such a move will only serve to weaken our party and undermine our chances in the upcoming elections. More so, when Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the flagbearer, such actions greatly impact his chances of breaking the 8," he added.



Mr. Rafiu said the coalition trusted the party’s NEC to address the issue, noting that it would support any final decision of the National Executive Committee.