Friday, 5 March 2021

Source: Freeman Koryekpor Awlesu, Contributor

Haatso shop owners drag Ga East Assembly to court

Some of the affected people expressing their grieve

Aggrieved shop owners in Haatso Market in the Ga East of the Greater Accra Region have sued the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA) headed by Mrs. Janet Tulasi Mensah for its intended action to demolish their shops in the market without their notice and consent.



The members of the Haatso Market Shops Association who disclosed this at a press conference held at Haatso market in Accra yesterday noted that the lawsuit filed at an Accra High Court avers that the intended demolition of the assembly is illegal and constituted a trespass and unlawful interference with their civil and constitutional rights.



The statement claim accompanying the lawsuit, states that the court should restrain the Ga East Municipal Assembly from carrying out its intended demolition exercise.



It could be recalled that the Ga East Assembly had placed ejection and annihilation notice on shops in the Haatso market last Greater Accra 2 weeks.



Addressing journalists over the current development of the issue, the shop owners a couple of days ago accused the Assembly of not being able to consider human face in its intended decision to demolish their shops.



They stated that the plot by the Assembly to demolish their already well-built shops was taken without their consent and knowledge and therefore will not respite for the assembly to destroy their shops.



"No official from the Ga East Municipal Assembly come to sit down with us in Haatso Market here on modalities on how to carry the demolition exercise. We are not even aware of any demolition exercise in the market.



