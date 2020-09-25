Diasporian News of Friday, 25 September 2020

Source: Mohammed Rabiu Adam, Contributor

HOZDA receives support from Taimaka Africa Foundation

HOZDA President, Muhammed Awal Zakaria receiving the cash donation of $3,500

Taimaka Africa Foundation based in California USA has donated $3,500 to Hohoe Zongo Development Association (HOZDA) in support of the Association’s annual scholarship award to the people of Hohoe Zongo Community.



The representative Taimaka Africa Foundation in Ghana, Dr. Issaka Akparibo on behalf of the Foundation presented a cheque to HOZDA President, Muhammed Awal Zakaria.



Taimaka Africa is a foundation that supports deprived communities in Africa especially West Africa in the areas of improving health care delivery and education.



Hohoe Zongo Development Association (HOZDA) is a registered Association in Ghana whose mission is to lead development in Hohoe Zongo Community in Volta Region, Ghana.



The association has been promoting developments in the areas of quality education for all, good health care delivery and high world-class professionals who will compete everywhere in the world. There is evidence of all these in the Hohoe Zongo community.



As part of its quest to partner other organisations and Associations sharing their vision, it sought assistance from Taimaka Africa Foundation based in California USA. The foundation responded positively to the request of the association and donated $3,500 to Hohoe Zongo Development Association (HOZDA).



This year HOZDA is awarding 10 scholarships to newly admitted students into tertiary educational level comprising University, Nursery and Midwifery College, College of Education for 2020/2021 academic year and continuing students. The 10 Scholarships will be offered to deserving, brilliant but needy students to pursue tertiary education.



HOZDA organizes annual Educational fundraising activities to support their scholarship scheme. Each year a total amount of about Ghc20,000 has always been earmarked for the awards of scholarships and financial assistance to deserving students since 2016.



The Association is also calling on all well-meaning individuals, philanthropists and cooperate bodies to partner them to support their development agenda to the benefits of humanity.

