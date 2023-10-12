HACSA launches Tech-for-Girls training initiative

Regional News of Thursday, 12 October 2023

Source: HACSA

“Tech for Girls,” an innovative training initiative aimed at equipping hundreds of girls with ICT skills for career development has been launched in Accra by the Heritage and Cultural Society of Africa (HACSA) Foundation in partnership with The African Freelancers (TAF) College.



Under the sponsored training initiative, which forms part of HACSA’s Lifeline for Africa programme, participating girls and young women from across the country would be offered digital literacy and analytical skills in various ICT fields, in addition to entrepreneurial and management skills including communication, customer service and business management.



The project is starting off with the first batch of 20 students who would undergo 12 weeks of training at TAF College, after which they would be engaged in mentorship and internship activities.



The launch of the “Tech for Girls” initiative follows the successful implementation of HACSA’s “Girls Can Code” project that trained dozens of girls in computer coding.



It also follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding last July, between HACSA and TAF College in which HACSA is supporting the training of 100 students in various creative and innovative fields under HACSA’s Lifeline for Africa Programme, as well as the provision of GH¢100,000 to TAF College to facilitate the training activities.



Launching the project, Adjoa Andoh, a renowned Ghanaian-born British actress, commended HACSA Foundation and the TAF College for the creation of the Tech for Girls concept, indicating that it would help in preparing girls, particularly underprivileged ones, for the future.



“This will surely enable girls and young women to overcome obstacles and flow in their career paths leveraging on technology.



“Tech is the future, and we need to grab all the tech that is around us for self and societal development,” she said.



She encouraged the beneficiaries to effectively utilise the opportunity to develop themselves in a way that they can serve as role models for their peers and younger ones.



Mrs Johanna Svanikier, President of HACSA Foundation, explained that the Tech for Girls initiative is designed to create opportunities for African girls and women to immerse themselves in technology and acquire the skills to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, in addition to soft skills like leadership, entrepreneurship and emotional intelligence.



Mrs Svanikier, who is former Ghana’s Ambassador to France, noted that because all jobs in the near future would have ICT components, it was critical for the youth, especially girls to secure and use ICT skills to build their careers.



“This initiative represents a significant step towards gender parity in tech industries and creates opportunities for women and girls to excel in this vital field,” she stated.



HACSA, she said is fully funding the training of the beneficiaries through financial contributions from members and patrons of the HACSA Sankofa network and other philanthropists, adding that the training for each beneficiary is costing GHS 10,000.



She therefore, called for support from institutions and individuals to enable the project to enroll and assist more girls.



Rev. Johnnie Oquaye, Founder of TAF College, which offers free-tuition in the creatives and tech fields for the youth who are financially constrained, indicated that the project is not just an ICT training initiative, but “symbolizes the fostering of creativity in digital literacy.”



Citing the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal five, which aims at achieving gender equality and empowerment for all women and girls, Rev Oquaye noted that the initiative would go a long way in contributing to the attainment of SDG five in Ghana.



“This initiative is in line with the aspirations of millions of African girls who desire to develop and nurture skills in ICT for their careers,” he stressed.



He thanked HACSA Foundation for the immense support to the growth of TAF College, and gave the assurance of the commitment of the management of the college in ensuring the success of the initiative.