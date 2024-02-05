H4P celebrates 13th anniversary with maiden inter-tertiary ability praise concert

General News of Monday, 5 February 2024

The H4P (Here for Perfection) Organization, a Non-Governmental Organization marked its 13th-anniversary celebration with the organization of its maiden Inter-Tertiary Ability Praise Concert (APC), an event that continues to champion the cause of promoting ability in disability.



Launched in February 2022, this annual concert stands as the premier entertainment platform in Ghana, providing Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) a stage to showcase their talents in the Arts and Entertainment industry.



This year's edition introduced an Inter-Tertiary Competition, a groundbreaking initiative featuring PWDs from the University of Ghana, University of Cape Coast, University of Education-Winneba, and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.



The event, held at Fire City Chapel on February 3rd, witnessed an extraordinary display of talent, including singing, spoken word, poetry recital, and choreography.



Bishop Dr. Charles Cofie Hackman, the Founder and CEO of the H4P Organization, highlighted the uniqueness of this year's APC in an interview before the event.

"The Inter-Tertiary APC aimed to spotlight tertiary education for PWDs, encouraging parents and guardians to aspire to higher learning for their wards regardless of disability. Additionally, it sought to bring attention to the challenges faced by PWDs in tertiary institutions."



Addressing these concerns with policymakers and stakeholders, Bishop Dr. Charles Cofie Hackman ASIS central to this year's Inter-Tertiary APC was the vision and a major project of the H4P Organization,the establishment of the Ability University College, a tertiary institution dedicated to PWDs in Ghana.



''Recognizing the historical marginalization and discrimination against PWDs, the H4P Organization, in a special Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations, has been focusing on projecting and promoting the abilities of Persons with Disabilities for the past 13 years.

The Special Guest of Honour for the event, Eng. Dr. Mrs. Millicent Agangiba, Head of the Department for Information Technology at UPSA, commended Bishop Dr. Charles Cofie Hackman for 13 years of successful disability advocacy through various life-changing projects and initiatives.



Certificates of Participation and gifts were presented to participants from tertiary institutions, and Bishop Dr. Charles Cofie Hackman received citations in appreciation and recognition of his consistent dedication to bringing dignity to disability.



The Inter-Tertiary APC adds another significant project to the H4P Organization's portfolio in the field of education, complementing initiatives such as the H4P National Inter-Schools Disability Fun Games, Career Guidance and Counselling sessions, and the Celebration of Love projects, which involve donations and free health screening exercises in special needs schools.