H4P awards PWDs

General News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The H4P (Here for Perfection) organisation recently hosted the inaugural edition of the esteemed Christina Hackman Impact Leadership Awards (C.H.I.L. Awards) and Dinner Night, dedicated to honouring Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and stakeholders in the disability community.



As a long-standing disability rights advocate, the organisation celebrated the resilience and contributions of PWDs towards societal advancement.



Named after the late mother of the H4P CEO, Mrs. Christina Anansiwa Hackman, the C.H.I.L. Awards aimed to recognize significant achievements by PWDs in promoting the welfare of the disability community and national development.



The gala event, held on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, Ghana, was a glamorous affair that highlighted the invaluable efforts of PWDs across various sectors.



Following a rigorous selection process, three outstanding individuals were honoured for their remarkable contributions to Disability Sports and Entertainment, Entrepreneurship, and Education. Mr. Daniel Oppong, Mr. Alexander Kojo Tetteh, and Mr. Elvis Kosi Alipui received prestigious C.H.I.L Plaques, Certificates, Medals of Honour, cash prizes, and exclusive interviews with Bishop Dr. Charles Cofie Hackman, CEO of H4P and host of the Helping Hand TV Show.



Special guests at the event included Hon. Abdulhakim Ware Shehe, Legislator from the Tana County Assembly, Republic of Kenya, and Hon. Said Kuri Godana, a fellow member of the County Assembly. Both legislators, who are PWDs, were honoured with Special C.H.I.L Honorary Awards for their tireless advocacy efforts in Kenya.



In his address, Hon. Abdulhakim Ware Shehe commended the H4P Organization for its commitment to empowering PWDs and highlighted the importance of recognizing their talents and abilities.



He urged concerted efforts to eliminate discrimination and create a society where the potentials of PWDs are fully realized.



The event also saw the presence of distinguished guests such as Eng. Dr. Mrs. Millicent Agangiba, Mrs. Serwah Quaynor, Nana Adutwumwa I, Mrs Ellen Affam-Dadzie, and representatives from the National Council on Persons with Disabilities and the Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations.



Entertainment was provided by Minister Elorm, Opayin, and talented artists from the disability community, including Magic Eyes Extra-ordinary Band, Blessing Child, and Fareed Gombila, who captivated the audience with their performances in music, dance, and poetry.



The C.H.I.L Awards marks another significant milestone in the H4P Organization's journey of disability advocacy, complementing its array of impactful projects and initiatives over the past 13 years.



The organisation's dedication to promoting inclusivity and recognising the potential of PWDs was lauded by stakeholders, affirming that there is ability in disability.