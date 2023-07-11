Gyakye Quayson trial: Reconsider your decision to boycott parliamentary business - NPP MP begs

General News of Tuesday, 11 July 2023

Member of Parliament for Okaiwei Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah, has called on the Minority to reconsider their decision to boycott parliamentary business.



This comes after the Minority abstained from participating in parliamentary proceedings for the second time on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in support of the ongoing criminal case involving Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson.



In a display of solidarity, the entire Minority caucus accompanied Mr. Quayson to court, leading to their absence from parliamentary sessions.



Expressing concern over the impact of their absence, MP Patrick Yaw Boamah emphasized the vital role played by the Minority in parliamentary business.



"The impact of the absence of the Minority in the chamber is significant. We all recognize the contribution of the Minority in our parliamentary proceedings," he stated in an interview.



He added that "It is a very important caucus in our parliamentary business. So any decision by the Minority not to actively participate in the business of the House will undoubtedly affect proceedings."



Highlighting the importance of balancing solidarity with responsibility, Boamah urged the Minority to reconsider their decision.



He pointed out that Mr. Quayson is adequately represented by experienced lawyers who can fight his case, and it is crucial for Members of Parliament to fulfill their obligations to the electorate.



"As duty demands of us, we ought to be in the chamber to represent the people who voted for us.



"Yes, you can show solidarity but you should not forget about your responsibility as a Member of Parliament. It’s a right; it’s a caucus decision and a party decision, and I respect that. But I am entreating them. There ought to be a limit to what they do, especially when we have a business on the floor to partake in," Patrick Buamah added



