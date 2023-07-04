Gyakye Quayson's prosecution is purely politics, has no end to justice - Edudzi Tamakloe

General News of Tuesday, 4 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A member of the NDC's communication team and lawyer, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe has declared that no ordinary person can stomach the problems the MP-elect for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson has faced.



Edudzi Tamakloe further alleged that a higher-up official in the office of the president approached Gyakye Quayson to resign from his position as an MP to avoid prosecution.



Hence, it is very clear that the criminal prosecution against Gyakye Quayson is intentional and has no end of justice to it.



Speaking on 3FM Sunrise, Edudzi Tamakloe said;



"Somebody approached him (Gyakye Quayson) one-on-one to resign and he will not be prosecuted. That's why for some of us, we have no doubt in our minds this criminal prosecution [will not end in] justice. It's purely politics, politics, politics."



In responding to the position of the person who approached Gyakye Quayson, the lawyer said, "A very high-up at the office of the president."





The things Gyakye Quayson has gone through, any ordinary person possibly would have been dead by now. - Lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe #3FMSunrise pic.twitter.com/yDmaUHYXDM — #3FM927???? (@3fm927) July 4, 2023

The lawyer added that the NDC MP has encountered a lot of unfair treatment all because he continued with his quest to represent the Assin North in parliament despite his pending trial at the Accra High Court."I want to thank the Almighty God for the grace to keep standing. With the things Gyakye Quayson had gone through, any ordinary person possibly will be dead by now. The emotional blackmail, the torture, the mental agony that he's gone through. Look, at a point, even MPs common fund allocation to him, he was denied. What was his crime?" he quizzed.ABJ/WA