Gyakye Quayson drags Godfred Dame to GLC over professional misconduct

General News of Thursday, 17 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, has dragged the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame, to the Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council (GLC).



In his letter to the GLC, the MP explained that the actions of the minister are contrary to the rules of professional conduct, in relation to his



Detailing how this is, James Gyakye Quayson explained that this was occasioned at the last adjourned date of the hearing of the criminal trial against him at the High Court, Criminal Division 3, Accra.



He stated in the letter that the AG provided testimony in court that contravened with the testimony of his own witness.



“At the last adjourned date (19th July, 2023), during the cross-examination of the first prosecution witness, Richard Takyi-Mensah, after the witness had testified confirming that he had given a statement to the police to which he attached certain documents, which testimony is also reflected in the police statement itself, the Attorney-General, responding to the an application by my counsel for disclosure of the attachments the witness referred to, stated that there were no attachments to the court which, I am advised and believe to be true, is clearly contrary to the rules of the professional conduct by lawyers in a case.



“The ‘testimony’ provided by the Attorney-General contradicted the testimony of his own witness and was presented for the first time without any prior notice to my lawyers or myself as to the facts known to the prosecution,” the letter signed by James Gyakye Quayson said in part.



The embattled MP also stated some other instances of professional misconduct that he is seeking the GLC’s intervention on.



The case of June 16, 2023, when the A-G said that he, the MP, was headed to jail, is one other instance he stated in the letter.



“On 16th June 2023, when my lawyer was seeking to bring to the attention of the court that I was a candidate in the then pending parliamentary bye-election in the Assin North Constituency, the Attorney-General used the following insulting language against me: ‘This is what I describe as a very totally irresponsible step. Beside it, to apply to contest again when he knew that these proceedings were pending for which he can go jail,’” he added.



Read the full statement James Gyakye Quayson wrote to the GLC concerning the A-G, Godfred Dame, below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Meanwhile, watch the latest #SayItLoud video on GhanaWeb TV with Etsey Atisu below:











You can also watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, as we explore the need for organ donations, below:











AE/DAG