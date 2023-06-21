Gyakye Quayson case: Tsatsu complains of AG's 'extraneous, prejudicial insulting' remarks

General News of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Mr Tsatsu Tsikata has described certain remarks made by Attorney General Godfred Dame as "insulting" in his argument against the prayer by his client, Mr James Gyakye Quayson, to freeze his ongoing criminal trial until after the Assin North by-election scheduled for June 27, 2023.



While opposing the freezing of the case, Mr. Dame noted that the former MP's lawyers were introducing "extraneous" political matters, stating, "He is saying the accused is involved in a national assignment." Mr. Dame questioned, "Who gave him a national assignment?"



He further asserted, "It is a selfish quest to contest in this election knowing very well that there is a criminal case pending against him."



The AG added, "The Supreme Court has declared your election unconstitutional, and you know that he is facing a criminal prosecution and he could be convicted and jailed."



Mr. Dame proposed that "the case be heard on a day-to-day basis" in the interest of justice, which the court agreed to, scheduling the matter for June 20 to 23, 2023.



Mr. Quayson's lawyers, led by Mr. Tsikata, filed for a review of the decision. During Tuesday's hearing, Mr. Tsikata requested the court to adjourn the hearing to June 28, 2023.



However, Deputy Attorney General Alfred Tuah Yeboah informed the court that the state had not been served with the court processes for the review and insisted that the matter be heard on a day-to-day basis.



Opposing Mr. Tuah's argument, Mr. Tsikata maintained that "there is actually proof of service on the docket." He explained that the matters addressed in the motion logically precede the continuation of the trial.



Mr. Tsikata referred to the "extraneous, prejudicial, unjustified, and insulting remarks" made by the Attorney General when seeking the application for a day-to-day hearing.



He pointed out that these remarks were made after the revelation that the accused person is a parliamentary candidate for an election scheduled on June 27.



The court has adjourned the matter to June 21, 2023.