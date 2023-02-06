Gwira queenmother rubbishes alleged ban of Okobeng Mining, 'exposes' falsehood about chieftaincy

General News of Monday, 6 February 2023

The kingmakers and elders of the Amanrakpanyim Family who are the custodial owners of the Gwria Traditional Stool have denied knowledge of one Angama Tuagyan who is parading himself as the chief of the Gwira Traditional Area.



At a press conference on Saturday, February 4, 2023, the allodial owners of the coveted stool described Angama Tuagyan as an impostor who has no legitimacy to the stool he is claiming as his.



Addressing the press conference, Nana Adwoa Affiah IV who is the Queenmother of the Gwira Traditional Council gave a historical perspective to the issue, dismissing a gazette being held by Angama Tuagyan as the document that legitimizes his supposed rulership.



Nana Adwoa Affiah IV stated that the claim by Angama Tuagyan that he has banned Okobeng Mining Company Limited cannot hold as the council has taken no such decision.



Nana Adwoa Affiah IV said she learnt with shock and utter dismay the said ban and stated without equivocation that Okobeng Mining Company has not been banned from the area.



Chieftaincy dispute



Per the narrative of Nana Adwoa Affiah IV, the Gwira Traditional Council has not had a paramount chief since the death of Nana Amankra Panyin IV



She stated that Angama Tuagyan’s claim to the stool has been challenged at both the law court and the house of chiefs.



She said that the case is currently pending at the Appeals Court after Angama Tuagyan filed an appeal following a ruling by the Supreme Court that he cannot hold himself as chief of the area.



The National House of Chiefs, according to the queenmother also has an appeal case pending after Angama Tuagyan appealed a ruling by the Western Regional House of chiefs.



“It is the duty of the queenmother to install a chief and I can confidently say that we don’t know Angama Tuagyan. He has been disturbing us for a while. This chieftaincy issue has gone all the way up to the Supreme Court and the court ruled against Tuagyan in November 2009. At the Western Regional House Chiefs, a ruling was made in October 2015 and we won but he has refused to recognize it. He has filed an appeal at the National House of Chiefs.



“What he is going is great disrespect to the court and house of chiefs. How can you hold yourself as a chief when you are the same person challenging the rulings of institutions? Until they rule on the matter, you cannot hold yourself as such”, she said.



Okobeng Mining not banned



Nana Adwo Affiah was emphatic in her statement that neither Okobeng Mining Company nor any company has been banned from the area.



She opined that at no point in meetings of the Gwira Traditional Council did they entertain thoughts of banning Okobeng Mining Company.



She explained that contrary to the accusations by Angama Tuagyan that the activities of Okobeng Mining Company are causing havoc to the environment, the Ghanaian-owned mining company has done nothing wrong.



She detailed that the leadership of the council after conducting their search on the legitimacy of Okobeng Mining Company is fully convinced that it has the backing of the Minerals Commission to undertake legal mining activities in the designated concessions.



These concessions, she says are not close to the polluted rivers and Okobeng Mining engages in responsible and sustainable mining.



She noted that since their arrival in the area, Okobeng Mining has undertaken a number of developmental projects in the area.



She passed a vote of confidence in Okobeng Mining and stated that the council will continue to support it as the company has created job opportunities in the community.



Allegations against Angama Tuagyan



Nana Adwoa Affiah made a flurry of allegations against Angama Tuagyan, accusing him of derailing the progress of the community.



She asserted that the community has been subjected to sporadic shootings and violent actions orchestrated by thugs she believes are associated with Angama Tuagyan.



This development she says is chasing away investors as they are concerned with the security situation in the community.



She is thus appealing to the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, and the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare to as a matter of urgency intervene and restore peace in the area.



The queen-mother says she has been losing sleep over the security situation in the community and therefore want an expeditious solution to the matter.



She also reiterated the resolve of the council against illegal mining activities in the area.