Guard the uniform with integrity - Brigadier General to new soldiers

General News of Saturday, 3 February 2024

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Deputy Chief Staff Officer of Administration at the Ghana Armed Forces, Brigadier General Emmanuel Acheampong Baidoo says certain conducts which hitherto were alien have become a norm in the armed forces.



He said officers have in recent times caught in shameful schemes such as land guards, debt collectors, and political representatives of certain privileged individuals, much against the core values of a prestigious organisation such as the army.



Brigadier General Acheampong Baidoo added that the force and its officers are not above the law, hence, any officer who flouts the law will not be tolerated. The Brigadier General was speaking when he reviewed the passing out parade of recruit army officers at Shai Hills in Accra. The recruits who formed 12 contingents displayed skills both in slow and quick marches to the admiration of spectators.



The review officer Brigadier General Emmanuel Acheampong Baidoo, accompanied by the Commanding Officer, lieutenant Colonel Wahab Issah and the Parade Commander inspected the parade and the band. Brigadier General Emmanuel Acheampong Baidoo said the Ghana Armed Forces is a prestigious institution with high core values that have been fiercely protected over the years.



However, recent developments in the force are bringing it to disrepute, a situation that would not be tolerated. He said across the globe, Ghana’s army is touted as the most respected, dedicated and disciplined institution and so any act that will tarnish the hard-won reputation of the army will not be allowed.



Brigadier General Acheampong Baidoo reminded the new entrants into the force of the importance of their roles and what would be required of them. He asked them to work on their weakness and be ready to be deployed anywhere their services will be required.



On August 4, 2023, 833 recruits reported at the basic infantry training school at Shai Hills in Accra for 26 weeks of vigorous training.



Four were released on medical grounds, two on lack of interest, two died during training, and 7 were sent away on disciplinary grounds. Special awards were given to recruits who distinguished themselves during training.