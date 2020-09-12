You are here: HomeNews2020 09 12Article 1058131

Gruesome murder: Law lecturer found dead with hands and legs tied

Prof Emmanuel Yaw Benneh was a senior lecturer of Law at the University of Ghana Prof Emmanuel Yaw Benneh was a senior lecturer of Law at the University of Ghana


Details are emerging about the possible murder of Prof Emmanuel Yaw Benneh, a senior lecturer of Law at the University of Ghana.
He is said to have been killed at his home in Accra.

While details of his death and possible murder are sketchy at this moment, his colleague at the Faculty, Poku Adusei, has given a chilling account of the Professor’s death.

Poku Adusei in a Facebook post on Saturday, September 12, 2020, said the respected Law Professor was “murdered” in the same fashion as the late Abuakwa North MP, Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu.

“It appears to be an act perpetuated about three days ago, but it was just discovered this morning,” he said of the unfortunate incident at late Prof Benneh’s Adjirigano mansion.

Unconfirmed reports suggest he was found in a pool of blood with his hands and legs tied.

Several Law students have since taken to Facebook to mourn the death of a man who is said to have tutored and mentored a lot of students.



