Groups accuse Koku Anyidoho of scheming to tarnish image of Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah

Two groups calling themselves Friends of Atta Mills and the Prof. Mills Movement have called out Koku Anyidoho concerning an alleged conspiracy to undermine the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its key figures.



According to the groups, the former Deputy General Secretary of the party, Koku Anyidoho, has been staging and using anonymous people to launch attacks against the NDC and its leadership, particularly the party’s flagbearer John Dramani Mahama, and the National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.



In a statement, the groups said they are prepared to confront any efforts aimed at tarnishing the reputation of the NDC and its prominent members.



“We, the members of the Atta-Mills and Prof. Mills Movement, would like to call Koku Anyidoho to order. We would like to expose the plot to use faceless people to attack the NDC and John Dramani Mahama,” the group stated.



The group further emphasised their determination to safeguard the legacy of former President John Atta Mills, whose memory they hold dear.



They pledged to vehemently oppose any attempts to exploit Mills’ passing for what they describe as evil purposes.



“We will resist any attempt to tarnish the image of the NDC and John Mahama. We will also resist any attempt to destroy John Asiedu Nketiah's political reputation. Their plots have come to light, and we will stop them and their cronies. Some disgruntled people want to use the demise of our lovely father, Prof. Mills to achieve their evil goals. We will not sit down unconcerned; we will fight to the end,” the statement added.



