Group calls out Prof Adei over ‘dishonest’ EC praise

General News of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Pro-Democracy Group Respect My Vote Movement has called out Prof Stephen Adei over claims that Jean Mensa is the best EC Chair Ghana has ever had, saying they believe his judgment has been clouded by the benefits he gets from the Akufo-Addo government.



In a statement jointly signed by its spokespersons Akalilu Samed, Stephen Kwabena Attuh, Ama Owusuah Boateng, and Gabriel Osei Owusu, the group said Prof Adei has consistently demonstrated that he has no credibility especially when it comes to matters related to politics in this country because of what he gets into his stomach through “juicy appointments”.



According to them, “he falsely accused President Mahama of running a family and friends government but has found nothing wrong with Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo disgraceful family and friends government”



“The juicy appointments that Akufo-Addo has given Prof Adei has clouded his judgement and therefore his education and Academic credentials mean nothing to him anymore.” They added.



Prof Adei appears to have incurred the wrath of the group when he reportedly said Madam Jean Jean Mensa is the most competent EC of Ghana since at least 1992.



The group believes “Jean Mensa has brought international embarrassment to Ghana through her poor conduct of the 2020 elections”, contrary to Prof Adei’s claims.



Read the rest of the group’s response below:



All well-meaning Ghanaians, domestic and international observers have seen how the Electoral Commission actively stole the election for Akufo-Addo by subverting the sovereign will of the people of Ghana.



Jean Mensa has succeeded in eroding all the gains made by her predecessors Dr Kwadwo Afari-Gyan and Mrs Charlotte Osei.



For the first time in Ghana’s Electoral history, the Electoral Commission declared results and subsequently changed it several times. This alone is a recipe for conflict as it has happened in other countries.



Again, the EC’s lack of transparency in the 2020 elections through the poor engagement of stakeholders and results collation is most regrettable.



Many of the post-election disputes can be addressed by the EC as it happened in the past; with all these challenges lingering, Jean Mensa decided to close down the ECs offices.



Through her incompetent leadership, Jean Mensa has disenfranchised the People of Santrofi, Akpafu, Lolobi and Likpe when the Commission’s mandate is to work to enfranchise eligible Ghanaians.



No wonder this current EC leadership cannot go about their normal duties without military escort as their predecessors did freely.



With all these obvious acts of gross incompetence, Jean Mensa will go down in history as the worst chairperson Ghana has ever had. She is a disgrace to the office she holds.



We are calling on Ghanaians to disregard selfish senior citizens like Prof Adei who instead of speaking against acts of subversion by Jean Mensa has rather decided to praise her. May posterity judge Prof Stephen Adei for his dishonesty and disservice to the people of Ghana.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.