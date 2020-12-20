Regional News of Sunday, 20 December 2020

Grounded fire tender stops Fire Service from saving 4 burnt shops

Some Traders in Asankragwa of the Western region looked on helpless as their stores were raised down by a fire outbreak.



Although personnel of the Ghana National Fire Services was contacted to help douse the fire, they indicated that the station’s fire tender had developed a fault for the past six months and had not been fixed so they could not help.



The fire that destroyed items worth thousands of Ghana cedis and razed down four shops gut portions of the market 11 pm on Friday, December 18.



“When we called the fire service, they told us that their fire tender had broken down. Can you imagine that an entire Municipal assembly does not have a fire tender?



“So we the young men here including myself had to take it upon ourselves to douse the fire,” a resident of Asankragwa told Accra-based Joy News monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



Another added, “I am impressed with the contribution of everyone. We did our best to put out the fire. But I entreat our leaders to fix our fire tenders because next time, we may not be this lucky.”





