Greater Accra NDC condemns Odododiodio attacks

Politics of Saturday, 14 October 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Greater Accra Region chapter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has condemned the recent acts of hooliganism that unfolded at the party's regional office in South La.



The incident occurred during the vetting of parliamentary candidate aspirants for the Odododiodio constituency on Friday, October 13, when a group of thugs stormed the premises, resulting in property damage and the assault of a journalist from Citi FM/Citi TV.



In a statement signed by regional chairman, Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, he expressed profound apologies to the general public and the individuals affected by the actions of the thugs.



"On behalf of the Greater Accra Regional NDC, we offer our sincere apologies for the regrettable incident and extend our apologies to Akosua Otchere for the distressing ordeal she endured," stated Mr. Ashie Moore.



Mr. Ashie Moore also pledged to cover all the medical expenses incurred by Akosua Otchere, the journalist who was assaulted during the unfortunate incident.



