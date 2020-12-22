Regional News of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Source: GNA

Graduates urged to be agents of change in society

A total number of 276 graduated from the Regent University

Graduates have been urged to be agents of change in the real world after completing school.



"The purpose of education is to empower an individual to help improve his or her immediate environment and beyond."



Professor Ernest Ofori Asamoah, in-coming President of the Regent University College of Science and Technology, said this at the 14th Graduation Ceremony of the University in Accra.



He advised the new graduates to be principled and humble in all their endeavours, saying, "life is always simple and easier if you are humble and principled".



Professor Asamoah noted that such qualities were indispensable to the country's quest to achieve food security, restore its vanishing natural resources, and chalk socio-economic progress on the whole.



He urged the graduates to strive and uphold the reputation of the University as one of the best in the country and Africa as a whole.



Ms. Juliana Akumoah Boateng, Best Graduating Student, expressed gratitude towards lecturers and other authorities at the University for immensely transforming the lives of students at the University.



She said it was the desire of the graduates to contribute as much as possible towards the improvement of the larger society.



A total number of 276 students graduated in business, leadership and legal studies, engineering, computing and allied sciences, as well as arts and sciences.



Among the graduating students were 28 masters holders, who graduated in statistics.

