Regional News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: GNA

Graduates of technical and vocational schools urged to make good use of the skills acquired

Sixty-one (61) youths were presented with certificates at the ceremony

Mr Fred Obeng Owusu, Old Tafo Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has urged graduates of technical and vocational training institutes to make good use of the skills acquired for the benefit of society.



He said people who have acquired technical and vocational skills should endeavour to work to create employment for themselves and others in their communities.



Mr Owusu made the call at the 13th graduation ceremony of the Wealth Creation and Social Development Training Centre at Old Tafo.



Sixty-one (61) youth who have undergone two-year training courses in cosmetology, fashion design and catering, were presented with certificates at the ceremony.



Mr Owusu said the objective of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to provide technical and vocational skills for the youth to reduce the unemployment rate in the country, could be achieved, only when those who had acquired these skills put them into practice to fend for themselves and their families.



He commended the former Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Dr Anthony Osei Akoto for providing the Constituency with the training centre to help reduce unemployment in the area.



Mr Owusu appealed to other MPs to help support their constituencies by providing such training centres to help the youth develop skills and knowledge to benefit society.



Dr Osei Akoto, who is the owner of the Institute, advised the graduates to work hard to benefit themselves, their communities and the country as a whole.



He stressed the need for politicians to focus on issues that would help create opportunities for their people, to help reduce unemployment in the country.



Madam Afua Konadu, Director of the Training Centre, said the creation of the school had really helped the people of Tafo since it had helped create employment opportunities for many of its graduates in the creative and hospitality industry.



She praised Dr Osei Akoto for his continued support to the centre and appealed to the government to support the centre to increase its enrolment and provide training for many youth in the area.