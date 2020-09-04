General News of Friday, 4 September 2020

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Govt working on law to forbid people from lynching witches - Gender Minister

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cynthia Mamle Morrison

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cynthia Mamle Morrison, has revealed that government is working to enact a law that will forbid people from lynching alleged witches.



According to her, the law is the only way that will help keep alleged witches safe from being attacked and beaten to death as being witnessed in some parts of the country.



The Minister was speaking at the Meet the Press Series of the Information Ministry held in Accra to update Ghanaians on the progress made by her ministry.



Madam Morrison noted that the fight against the lynching of alleged witches and stigma attached to it makes it very difficult to get over it thus the need for the law to help protect the victims as well.



She added that parliament sent a team to some communities in the Northern part of the country to make an assessment on the way forward, she added that they are yet to present their report.



Madam Morrison stressed that the witch camps have now become safe heavens for the victims and therefore, the ministry intends to renovate those camps to make it a better place for them to find comfort.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.