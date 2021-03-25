Govt to tackle illegal mining by expanding community mining scheme

General News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government intends to fight illegal mining through the expansion of the community mining scheme.



Lands and Natural Resources Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor, who hinted this, warned illegal mining will not be countenanced by the Akufo-Addo-led administration.



“It is very evident that the way forward to resolving the issue of illegal small scale mining is community mining. Between my office and the Minerals Commission, we are going to make sure that we expand community mining in Ghana to protect the environment and also to offer more employment to the youth.”



The Minister as part of his 2-day tour in the Ashanti Region visited some small scale mining sites to observe their operations.



At the Adansi North community mining site, operations were being executed in a sustainable manner.



“We are insisting that mining should be done in a regulated manner to help protect the environment just like what is being done at this site. We as a government have no space for illegal mining,” Mr Abu Jinapor stressed.



He was, however, not satisfied with the safety measures at a mining site at Adomanu.



The miners were operating in smaller pits without regard to safety measures, as at the time of visit.



He directed the Minerals Commission to ensure that the activities of the miners are duly regulated to save lives.



“I’m not particularly excited with this style of mining here because the safety measures is not up to scratch,” the Damongo lawmaker stated.



The Minister and his entourage earlier visited the AngloGold Ashanti mines in Obuasi to also assess their operations.



He assured management of government’s resolve to support them build sustainable and environmentally friendly mining.