Politics of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Govt rubbishes NPP armed robbers claim by Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The government has rubbished claims made by the leader of the largest opposition party, John Mahama, that the reason for increased armed robbery is as a result of vigilante groups of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) recruited into the National Security.



Responding to the former president, Deputy Defence Minister Major (rtd) Derrick Oduro appealed to the public to disregard the comments and treat them with the contempt they deserve.



The former president during his campaign of the Greater Accra Region took a swipe at the NPP government, alleging that the recruited faithful of the party into the security agencies resort to armed robbery as a part-time business on weekends.



Most of government spokespersons have taken on the former president, describing the claims as unfortunate.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma on Tuesday, November 3, the Deputy Defence Minister told host Aduanaba Kofi Asante that “the government is strict on ensuring protocols are observed in terms of recruiting into security agencies, hence the allegations by the former president are empty and hoax”.



He further explained that “the former president has lost touch with ideas and facts, hence he has resorted to tantrums and unnecessary allegations”.

