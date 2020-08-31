Regional News of Monday, 31 August 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Govt officials must stop meddling in chieftaincy matters - Dompim-Pepesa Chief

Nana Nyonwah Panyin IV, Chief of Dompim-Pepesa Divisional Council

Nana Nyonwah Panyin IV, the new Chief of Dompim-Pepesa Divisional Council has appealed to President Akufo-Addo to caution the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, George Mireku-Duker and Municipal Chief Executive of Tarkwa-Nsuaem Benjamin Kesse to desist from meddling in chieftaincy dispute at Dompim-Pepesa.



The appeal follows the recent conflict in Dompim-Pepesa between Ohyeawora Bian Nyonwah IV who is said to have been destooled by the Wassa Fiase Traditional Council and the newly enstooled Chief of Dompim-Pepesa by the same council.



Nana Nyonwah Panyin IV made the appeal when he addressed the media concerning the recent happenings at his palace in Dompim over the weekend.



On Wednesday, August 26, 2020, some police officers from the Western Regional Police Command and Tarkwa Divisional Command accompanied by two bailiffs from Tarkwa Circuit Court went to Dompim-Pepesa Palace to execute the court order that is, the writ of possession against Ohyeawora Bian Nyonwah IV, the supposed destooled chief of Dompim-Pepesa.



On arrival, the police and the bailiffs met one Awuah, a brother of the defunct chief, so they explained to him that they were there to serve the chief with a copy of the court order and also execute it.



According to them, Awuah responded that the chief was not around and so the court bailiffs then started the execution of the order at the palace.



After that, they decided to go upstairs, but, the two doors, leading to the top floor of the palace were found to have been locked. The bailiffs engaged a civilian carpenter to get the door broken in order to get access to the top.



According to them, the police in the process of climbing upstairs, heard Ohyeawora warning them not to go because he would shoot and kill them if they refuse to take heed to his warnings and climb upstairs.



Ohyeawora immediately after the warning started firing gunshots through the windows aiming at the police and the bailiffs.



In the process, one of the court bailiffs, Isaac Armah Quaye, was hurt with pellets from gun shots.



The chief’s brother, who was with the Police and bailiffs, advised him to surrender, but, he did not heed to the advice, and, rather warned him that he shoot and kill him if he attempts to enter the room.



According to the new chief police report indicates Ohyeawora after firing at the police and the bailiffs set the palace ablaze and together with his eight months old baby, wife and other supporters, who were with him at the top jumped through the back windows and escaped.



Nana Nyonwah Panyin IV dismissed the claims that the police burnt down the Dompim-Pepesa palace, stressing that the police were down stairs while the incident occurred.



Dompim, had suffered from chieftaincy disputes following the destoolment of Oshiawora by the Wassa Fiase Traditional Council.



Information gathered indicated that, in February, this year, the Wassa Fiase Traditional Council ruled against the legitimacy of Oshiawora and gave him 30 days to vacate the palace.



Following this, the Tarkwa Circuit Court issued the order of writ of possession.



But, the Queenmother of Dompim-Pepesa Divisional Council, Obaahema Angaba II, together with other sub-chiefs in February, dismissed the alleged destoolment of Ohyeawora Bian IV and maintained that he remains the legitimate Chief of the area.





