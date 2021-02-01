General News of Monday, 1 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Govt must come clean on coronavirus preparedness expenditure – NDC MP

Nelson-Rockson Dafeamekpor, South Dayi MP

National Democratic Congress, NDC, lawmaker Nelson-Rockson Dafeamekpor wants government to come clean on reported expenditure on 2020 coronavirus preparedness plan.



The South Dayi MP took to Twitter to challenge government claims that for the year 2020 alone, GH¢1.34 billion had been spent on two coronavirus preparedness plans.



“Govt claims that in 2020, it has spent GhC1.34b on Ghana Covid-19 Preparedness Plan 1 & 2. And this is minus huge sums spent on items that we can’t see or feel,” he tweeted.



He added a question directed at presidential advisor on health. “So Dr. Nsiah-Asare, with all due respect, what exactly does that mean?”



Government announced different financial allocations in respect of virus preparedness and combat efforts. Multilateral and bilateral partners also announced financial support packages.



In the October 2020 budget reading, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta told parliament that part of government's coronavirus plan was: "Implementing the GH¢1.3 billion Covid-19 Emergency Response Plan to protect lives."





Govt claims that in 2020, it has spent Ghc1.34b on Ghana Covid-19 Preparedness Plan 1 & 2. And this is minus huge sums spent on items that we can’t see or feel.



So Dr. Nsiah-Asare, with all due respect, what exactly does that mean? — Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Esq. MP. (@etsedafeamekpor) January 31, 2021