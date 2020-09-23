General News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Source: Peace FM

Govt has been good to you, resume work - Buaben Asamoa to striking Nurses, Midwives

play videoCommunications Director of the NPP, Yaw Buaben Asamoa

Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has appealed to the striking nurses and midwives to resume work.



The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) comprising all public sector nurses, midwives, Physician Assistants (PAs) and Anesthetists (CRAs) have today, September 22 embarked on nationwide strike.



The GRNMA is demanding better conditions of services from the government, hence refusing to comply with an interim injunction by the National Labour Commission (NLC) to restrain them.



The NLC has called on them to pick up their tools but the members of the Association have paid deaf ears to the NLC as they remain on strike.



The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) has also asked the nurses to back down on the strike and go to the negotiation table to have their grievances resolved.



Adding his voice to the calls on the nurses and midwives, Yaw Buaben Asamoa has asked them to be patient with the government and heed the appeals on them to call off the strike and return to the negotiation table.



"It doesn't mean someone hates you. It doesn't mean you don't have the right to go on strike. It doesn't mean you don't have grievances. All we're saying is for you to abide by the Labour Commission's instructions for peace to reign," he stated on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo'.



Mr. Buaben Asamoa added that the government has been charitable to the nurses, midwives and all other health workers, particularly the frontline workers at the forefront of the COVID-19 fight and so expects them to cooperate with the government to arrive at a better decision.



He reminded them of the government's tax waivers and 50% salary increase to them which, to him, should tell the nurses and midwives that the government has their welfare at heart.



"We have been good to you. We've been ably employed you...Be patient; I don't believe that the government that's created jobs for you and paid your allowances will turn to intimidate and sack you. It won't honor the government in anyway," he said.





